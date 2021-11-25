Serum Price Hits $5.68 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00009824 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $756.90 million and $113.41 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00233672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00089194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012344 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.