Sessia Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $432,321.02 and approximately $14,890.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

