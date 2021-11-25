Sether Price Tops $0.0345 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Sether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sether has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sether has a market cap of $694,241.16 and approximately $2,397.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00239310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00088436 BTC.

About Sether

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

