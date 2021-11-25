Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.87

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and traded as low as $20.66. Seven & i shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 40,749 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.22%.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

