SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $243.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.26. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

