SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after buying an additional 309,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.