SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Intel by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intel by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 390.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.