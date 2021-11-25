SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $286.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.18 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

