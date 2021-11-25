SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 22,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 22,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

