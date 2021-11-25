SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

