Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.09% 0.97% Heartland BancCorp 27.27% N/A N/A

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Severn Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heartland BancCorp has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.53 $6.71 million N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.66 $14.77 million $9.56 9.73

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Severn Bancorp beats Heartland BancCorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Gahanna, OH.

