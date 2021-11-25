Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.46

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.46 and traded as low as C$4.75. Shawcor shares last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 185,218 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.93.

The firm has a market cap of C$334.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

