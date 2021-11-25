Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) fell 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). 772,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 238,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The company has a market capitalization of £885,715.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.16.

Shefa Gems Company Profile (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

