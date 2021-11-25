SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $22.45 billion and $5.29 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00099327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.10 or 0.07609532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,041.17 or 0.99831786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00022124 BTC.

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,737,271,202,617 coins and its circulating supply is 549,055,952,729,359 coins. The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

