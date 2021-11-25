SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $181,412.24 and $99.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,956.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.94 or 0.07654762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.76 or 0.00379534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.22 or 0.01055403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00086524 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00420499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.62 or 0.00498034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00272735 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.