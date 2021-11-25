Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Shift4 Payments worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $12,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.