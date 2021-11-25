Shivom Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Shivom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX and Coinsuper. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00234033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00090406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012415 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, Kucoin, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.