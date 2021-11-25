Shopping (SPI) Tops One Day Volume of $2.67 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.59 or 0.00066867 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $35.36 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.31 or 0.07606430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.50 or 0.99901432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 916,313 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.