Shopping (SPI) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $32.13 or 0.00054710 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $29.44 million and $755,715.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00091474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.40 or 0.07539589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.43 or 0.98932855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 916,313 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

