Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.87) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £294.39 million and a PE ratio of 33.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.