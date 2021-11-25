Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON PREM opened at GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
About Premier African Minerals
