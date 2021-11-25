Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON PREM opened at GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

