Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mothercare (LON:MTC)

Mothercare (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Mothercare stock opened at GBX 18.95 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.89. Mothercare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.01 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.95 ($0.26). The stock has a market cap of £106.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Mothercare Company Profile
