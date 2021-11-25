Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mothercare (LON:MTC)

Mothercare (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Mothercare stock opened at GBX 18.95 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.89. Mothercare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.01 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.95 ($0.26). The stock has a market cap of £106.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

