Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $97,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,154. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.