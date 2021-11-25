Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $342.03

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $342.03 and last traded at $339.63, with a volume of 527298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.17 and a 200 day moving average of $265.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

