Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SIG opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signet Jewelers stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

