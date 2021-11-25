Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys 60 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,409.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,403.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

