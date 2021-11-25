SingularityDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.62 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 13% against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $50.91 million and $2.62 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00233672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00089194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012344 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

