SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,271,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 187,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 152,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.63. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

