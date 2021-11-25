SKALE Network (SKL) Hits Market Cap of $922.37 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $922.37 million and approximately $194.89 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00240195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089074 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,675,822 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars.

