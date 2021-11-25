Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $157.04. 1,949,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.39. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,542,419. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

