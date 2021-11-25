Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.18 and traded as low as C$4.94. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 234,165 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOT.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.