SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3,661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,778 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SLM by 801.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SLM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SLM by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.50 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

