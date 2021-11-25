Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00240271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00088514 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

