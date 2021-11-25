SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $603,473.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,534.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.37 or 0.07671297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.54 or 0.00375057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.87 or 0.01038483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00085198 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.02 or 0.00416885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.87 or 0.00488380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005337 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

