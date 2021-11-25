Smartlands Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,635.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for $5.91 or 0.00010009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $30.13 million and $23,635.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00239310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00088436 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

