Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0001

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $437,932.66 and $20,894.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00102294 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005570 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

