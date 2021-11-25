Smartsheet (SMAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE SMAR opened at $63.48 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.