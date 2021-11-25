Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

