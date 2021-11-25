Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0660

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $203.24 million and approximately $300.01 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00234926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00089413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,081,678,585 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

