Snowball (SNOB) Reaches Market Cap of $8.29 Million

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Snowball has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $410,911.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.79 or 0.07513457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.90 or 0.99639571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,224,912 coins and its circulating supply is 7,923,304 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.