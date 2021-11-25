Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPOD. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

IPOD stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $18.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.