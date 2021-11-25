Soda Coin (SOC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.32 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00239994 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00088474 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

