Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 15,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $170.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.21. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

