Solana Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.79 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $209.90 or 0.00354784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $63.79 billion and $2.38 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00235105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00089592 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 509,801,853 coins and its circulating supply is 303,912,956 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

