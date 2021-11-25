Solanium Reaches Market Cap of $133.22 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $133.22 million and $5.70 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.54 or 0.00004295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00073596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00092648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.19 or 0.07560358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,936.75 or 0.99745771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

