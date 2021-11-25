Sonar (PING) Achieves Market Cap of $23.03 Million

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Sonar has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Sonar has a market capitalization of $23.03 million and $351,251.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00074959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00097623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.10 or 0.07611794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,863.05 or 1.00255818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

