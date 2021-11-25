Sonendo Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (NYSE:SONX)

Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sonendo in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sonendo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:SONX opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

