SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will report sales of $11.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.34 million, with estimates ranging from $50.72 million to $55.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOPH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SOPH opened at $14.10 on Thursday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $7,889,000.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

