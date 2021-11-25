SparksPay (SPK) One Day Volume Tops $5.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $43,489.78 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,785,951 coins and its circulating supply is 10,566,791 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.