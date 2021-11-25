SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 981,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.